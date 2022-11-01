Share:

The first leg of tryout concludes after 2 days in Karachi, which includes the Boys' U-16 and national women's team training camp days.

The tryouts will be continued in other cities followed by Quetta, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Peshawar, Muzaffarabad, Faisalabad, and Lahore. On the first two days of tryouts, more than 150 participants of clubs, youth clubs, and academies participated in the camp.

Sharing his views, the head coach women’s team Adeel Rizki said: “We are overwhelmed with the participation of boys and girls in Karachi tryouts. Pakistan have a lot of football talent and they have the capability to shine and represent Pakistan in the future.

"Our main objective is to observe the skills of the participants, we took a look in Karachi and found a matchless one, our next stop is Quetta and we are expecting the participation of boys and girls with the same spirit. Once all the tryouts are done, we will definitely select the skillful players."

He concluded that the boys and girls who got selected after the trial will be appeared in the national team based on their fitness and playing tactics.