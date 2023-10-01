Army’s Public Approval

The Pakistan Army has once again demonstrated its unwavering trust among the Pakistani population, securing an impressive 88% approval rating in the recent Gallup survey. This resounding vote of confidence, despite recent controversies, underscores the army’s enduring position as the most trusted institution in the nation.

Conducted across Pakistan with a diverse sample size of 3,500 participants, the survey offers a genuine reflection of public sentiment. It provides valuable insights into the views of Pakistanis from various regions and provinces, offering a holistic view of the country’s political landscape and the challenges it faces, especially concerning the army’s ongoing efforts to combat terrorism and enhance the lives of its citizens.

The significance of this widespread support for the Pakistan Army cannot be overstated. It serves as a testament to the institution’s role in addressing national issues, maintaining security, and conducting relief operations during crises. The army’s involvement in these critical areas has evidently resonated with the public, solidifying its position as a trusted guardian of the nation.

The breakdown of approval ratings by region further highlights the army’s popularity. Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) and Punjab recorded the highest approval ratings at 91% and 90%, respectively, emphasising the institution’s widespread appeal. Sindh, with an 88% approval rating, and Balochistan, with 66%, also demonstrate substantial trust in the army’s performance.

While the Pakistan Army basks in high approval ratings, other institutions and politicians face lower levels of public trust. This discrepancy underscores the need for a broader national conversation on strengthening democratic processes and improving governance. The public’s desire for effective governance and accountability is evident in the survey results, and it should serve as a call to action for policymakers and leaders.

The Gallup survey is not just a reflection of public sentiment but a valuable barometer of the aspirations and concerns of the Pakistani people. It provides a foundation for informed discussions on the country’s future trajectory. As Pakistan navigates its path forward, it is essential to recognise the trust reposed in the army and work collaboratively to address the challenges facing the nation.