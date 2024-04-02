Constitution is being violated repeatedly, will fight tooth and nail to get our right: Gandapur

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Tuesday said Constitution in the country was being violated repeatedly.

Talking to media, Ali Amin Gandapur said, "We will go to the limit. We will not back down. Lawmakers on reserved seats will not be allowed to take oath illegally."

He further said, "The Constitution is being repeatedly violated in the country. The Constitution was breached by not holding elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within 90 days."

Gandapur said PTI's election symbol and seats were snatched away. Soon this whole system will be exposed. The KP chief minister said violation of Article 6 of the Constitution was punishable by death.

He said the elected members on reserved seats illegally requested to postpone the election. "We will lodge a strong protest against postponement of Senate elections in KP. We will fight tooth and nail to get our right," said Gandapur.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM said founder PTI had taught a lesson to adopt the path of struggle for the Constitution and law.

"We will not compromise on the rights of women and minorities. We will ensure the protection of women's rights. We will ensure sanctity of vote is respected," he said.