Welfare institutions are a treasure for serving humanity: Waqar Bajwa

Lahore - International Human Rights Movement (IHRM) Europe President Waqar Ahmed Bajwa has said that the state should provide more facilities and patronise the private welfare organizations working day and night for the service of humanity like a compassionate and kind mother. The invaluable services of many and various NGOs cannot be forgotten during natural and celestial calamities, he added. Dr. AQ Khan Hospital Trust and other private welfare institutions are a treasure for humanity, he said. Every charity delivers on the trust and financial support of its donors. We are grateful to the NGOs who provided services for the rehabilitation and resettlement of the victims during the earth and sky disasters that occurred in the past., he nsaid. In one of his statements, Waqar Ahmad Bajwa further said that Eid-ul-Fitr is coming for the world of Islam, the deserving should not be forgotten in terms of necessities and facilities. I have seen poor and deserving people praying individually and collectively for donors after receiving financial assistance under Salah Rahmi, those scenes are visible and enviable and tears flow from the eyes., he addefd. He said that a person cannot fight diseases without a healthy body, so in the light of the proverb “Jaan Hai To Jahan Hai”, free supply of modern health facilities and life-saving medicines should be ensured to the poor and needy sections of the society. Rich people should organize tables for the needy, where the poor can be fed twice, he added. He said that no effort can be spared for the rehabilitation and prosperity of the deprived classes.