Sunday, July 02, 2023
FIA offloads Hungary-bound passenger over fake documents

Web Desk
12:46 PM | July 02, 2023
Regional, Lahore

The Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) has offloaded a Hungary-bound passenger at Lahore International Airport for carrying fake travel documents.

As per the details, the passenger named Shahid was trying to travel to Hungary. The vigilance team asked him to show his documents upon doubts that he might be travelling with fake documents.

The travel documents provided by Shahid were proven fake by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials. According to the FIA spokesperson, the passport was a fake sticker of Hungary’s educational visa.

The passenger was handed over to the FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Circle in Gijrat for further investigation.

Last month, the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) immigration staff offloaded an Afghan woman while boarding a flight to France at Peshawar airport after her passport was found fake.

Web Desk

