Friday, June 02, 2023
Pak pavilion at GITEX Exhibition inaugurated  

June 02, 2023
ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecom Syed Amin Ul Haque on Thursday inaugurated the Pakistani pavilion at the GITEX Global Exhibition summit in Morocco. A three-member Pakistani delegation, led by Minister for IT Syed Amin Ul Haque, comprising Member IT Syed Junaid Imam and Chairman PASHA Zohaib Khan is attending GITEX Africa Digital Summit, said a news release. About 14 tech companies, 10 start-ups and more than 200 IT experts from Pakistan are participating in GITEX-23 Exhibition in Morocco for the first time. Former Minister for IT and Transport of Morocco Rabbah Aziz, Huawei Africa President Colin Hu and many prominent personalities and global tech leaders visited Pakistan’s Pavilion and showed their great interest in the items displayed at the pavilion. GITEX Africa Digital Summit is poised to be Africa’s most influential and outcome-focused forum for dialogues, exchanges and collaborative intentions, bringing together 400+ global and pan-African government and private sector leaders, policymakers, technology and finance executives, investors and academics unified towards Africa’s transformation into a single digital market.

