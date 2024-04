KINSHASA - The Democratic Republic of Congo’s planning minister Judith Suminwa Tuluka on Monday became the African nation’s first woman prime minister, state television announced. An economist, she takes over as prime minister from Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde, following President Felix Tshisekedi’s sweeping re-election on De­cember 20. Tuluka said on national television that the “task is big, the challenges are immense but together... we will get there”.