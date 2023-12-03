Sunday, December 03, 2023
Loralai Medical College holds awareness walk on AIDS

December 03, 2023
QUETTA   -   Loralai Medical College in collaboration with PPH and AIDS Control Program on Friday organized a seminar and walk to create awareness against the deadly disease. A large number of doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and scholars participated in the seminar and walk. Deputy Program Manager AIDS Control Program Balochistan Dr. Dawood Achakzai said that AIDS is a curable disease and timely diagnosis can help save the life of a patient. Many patients with AIDS disease are recovering and leading a normal life. He urged the students and civil society to play their part in creating awareness about the disease and help strengthen the AIDS control program. “HIV-AIDS patients need love and due care just like any other sick person,” he emphasized.

