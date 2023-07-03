Attacks In Balochistan

The security threat continues to persist, particularly in Balochistan that has witnessed multiple attacks over the past month. On Sunday, three police officials and a Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel were martyred while a terrorist was killed after police and Levies checkposts in the Dhana Sar area of Balochistan’s Sherani subdistrict came under attack. While other political, constitutional, and economic issues continue to dominate the discourse and headlines, it is important to remember that we are engaged in an internal war once again with multiple hotspots around the country.

As per reports, the exchange of fire between the security forces and the terrorists continued for almost two hours. One terrorist was killed during the exchange of fire, while two others were injured. Unfortunately, the companions of the injured terrorists succeeded in taking them away. But the security forces have cordoned off Dhana Sar and the surrounding areas, and the CTD has collected evidence from the incident’s site and has initiated its probe.

Law enforcement agencies are working around the clock and are putting their lives on the line as terror attacks continue to increase in frequency. A day ago, a police constable was injured in a hand grenade attack at the “smart” police station of Quetta. On June 24, a police official was martyred and two more were injured in a suicide attack on a police van in Balochistan’s Turbat. A month ago, two soldiers were martyred when terrorists attacked a security forces’ checkpost in the Singwan area of Balochistan’s Kech district along the Pakistan-Iran border.

This is going to be a drawn out war which will require constant vigilance and to disrupt the plans of terror groups as they are weeded out by the security forces. There is a lot that is being done behind the scenes, as the security forces conducted 13,619 intelligence operations this year in which 1,172 terrorists were killed or arrested. In fact, over 77 operations are being carried out by armed forces, police, intelligence agencies, and other law enforcement agencies to rid of the menace of terrorism. This war also takes a toll on the local populations, and it is important for us to recognise how once again they are having to offer sacrifices along with the law enforcement personnel. The hope is that this is the last time we face a repeat of this menace.