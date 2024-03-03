APNS elects new office-bearers

KARACHI - All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) on Saturday unanimously elected Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani as President and Sarmad Ali as Secre­tary General. The annual meeting of the APNS General Council, which held APNS House also elected Imti­nan Shahid as Senior Vice President, Muhammad Aslam Kazi as Vice Pres­ident, Syed Muhammad Munir Jilani as Joint Secretary and Shahab Zuberi as Finance Secretary of the Society, said a press release.

The General Council was held under the chairmanship of Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, President of the Society. The Council unanimously approved the re­port of the Executive Committee for the year 2023-24 as well as the Annual Ac­counts of the Society for the year 2023.

The General Council was attended by 116 members from across the country, which formed an Election Commission headed by Dr Waqar Yousuf Azeemi with Syed Irfan Shah and Zahid Hafeez as its members. The Election Commission con­ducted the election of the Executive Com­mittee for the year 2024-25. Following dailies and magazines were elected un-opposed to the Executive Committee of the APNS for the next tenure:

Daily Times, Daily Duniya, Daily Jang, Daily Khabrain, Daily Pakistan, Daily Ti­jarat, Daily Ausaf, Daily Nawa-i-Waqt, Daily Awam (Quetta), Daily Mashriq (Quetta), Daily Wahdat, Daily Mashriq (Peshawar), Daily Kaleem, Daily Kawish, Daily Aftab Multan, Daily Business Re­port, Daily Paigham, Daily City42, Daily Pakistan Observer, Daily Halchal, Dai­ly Sayadat on daily seats and Weekly Azm, Monthly Dastak, Monthly Naey Ufaq, Monthly Naya Rukh, Monthly Cen­tre Line, Fortnightly Ibrat and Weekly Nikhar were elected on periodical seats. There being 07 candidates on 06 Kara­chi daily Seats, the Election Commission conducted the election. Following were elected by secret ballot:

Daily Aghaz, Daily Business Recorder, Daily Dawn, Daily Deyanat, Daily Jasarat and Daily Jiddat. The new Executive Com­mittee elected Zahida Abbasi of Daily Nau Sijj, Karachi on woman - publishers seat.