Timber Wolves lift All Pakistan Ramadan Cup Basketball Club title

LAHORE - Timber Wolves Islamabad de­feated YMCA Lahore in a deci­sive battle to win the club cat­egory title in the All Pakistan 3x3 Ramadan Cup Basketball Tournament at Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad. In the final of the club category of the six-day tournament organized by the Federal Basketball Association (FBBA), YMCA Lahore domi­nated the final till mid of the match with 10-6 points but Ali Hamza Kazmi, showing some impressive per­formance in the last two min­utes, smashed six consecutive points for Timber Wolves and changed the game in their fa­vour, winning it by 18-14 points. Ali Hamza Kazmi scored 14 points and Sher Shehzad scored four points for the winning side while Khalid Saadi scored seven points and Muhammad Salman scored five points for YMCA. President Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF), Brig (R) Muhammad Iftikhar Mansoor gracedthe closing ceremony as chief guest and ap­preciated the efforts of tournament or­ganizing secretary Ouj-e-Zahoor and all other members for providing the best arrangements for this tournament.”