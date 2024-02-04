Asifa praises Bilawal’s commitment to serving poor, oppressed

SUKKUR - Asifa Bhutto Zardari on Saturday reached Sukkur to campaign for the candidates of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). Ad­dressing the rally, she said the sun of February 8 will rise with the message of Bi­lawal Bhutto Zardari’s vic­tory. Asifa praised Bilawal Bhutto for his commitment to serving the poor and op­pressed, asserting that he stands out as a politician dedicated to the welfare of the people. She emphasized that while other parties are solely thirsting for power, the PPP aims to empower citizens with their rights. Asifa highlighted the legacy of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, emphasizing her advocacy for women’s rights. She said that despite the tragic loss of Benazir Bhutto, Asif Ali Zardari continued the mis­sion, ensuring education and empowerment for women.