1st Ocean – Siddiqsons Tennis Championship finals today

LAHORE - The finals of the 1st Ocean – Sid­diqsons Tennis Championship will be played today (Thursday_ at DA Creek Club, Karachi.

In men’s singles semifinal, Uzair Katchi beat Saqib Zia 8-2. In ladies singles semifinal, Daliah Ashraf beat Versha Das 8-0. In U17 sin­gles semifinal, Ruhab Faisal beat Dhuraf Das 6-1, 6-0. In girls U17 singles semifinals, Daliah Ashraf beat Aiman Haris 8-1 and Eschelle Asif beat Hibah Rizwan 8-1. In U15 singles semifinal, Dhuraf Das beat Bilal Ikram 4-1, 4-2. In U13 singles semifinal, Zain Nomi beat Aidh Im­ran 4-2, 4-1. In U11 singles semifi­nal, Meer Abbas Bhagat beat Ashar Bhaila 2-4, 4-2, 10-5. In U8 singles semifinals, Ariz Ayaz beatKavyas­hiriSoda 10-0, 10-3, Ali Zamin beat Musa Amir 10-7, 10-4. The finals and closing ceremony will be held today (Thursday) at 4:00 pm. Mr. Abdul Rehman Chunay has con­sented to be the chief guest at the concluding ceremony