Two matches decided in AS Natural Stone U-19 Inter Zonal Cricket 

LAHORE - Two more matches decided in the AS Natural Stone U-19 Inter Zonal Cricket Tourna­ment at various grounds. The highlight of day’s play was deadly bowling by off spin­ner Waqas Ahmed, who cap­tured 6/20. The tournament is being organized by Region­al Cricket Association Kara­chi sponsored by AS Natural Stone. At Pak Star Cricket Ground, Zone-IV Whites beat Zone-II Blues by 52 runs. Zone-IV Whites scored 237/6 in 45 overs. Abdul Razzaq scored 53*, Bilal Khan 50* and Musa Azad 34. Arshan Khan took 2/33 and Umer Pathan 2/38. In reply, Zone- II Blues could score 185 all out in 43.4 overs. Umar Khan 48 and Aman Khan 34. Ha­zar Bahadur bagged 4/49, M Bilal 3/45 and M Abrar 2/37. In another match at Landhi Gymkhana Ground, Zone-VII Blues defeated Zone-V Blues by 4 wickets. Zone-V Blues were 120 all out in 36.5 overs. Waqas Afzal hit 36. Waqas Ahmed grabbed 6/20 and Anas Ahmed 2/16. In reply, Zone-VII Blues chased the target in 24.4 losing 6 wickets. Ehsan ul Haq scored 27 and Ishaq Asim 19. No­man Ali got 2/17.