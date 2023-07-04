Tuesday, July 04, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

3 suffer gunshot injuries in group clash in Latifabad  

Agencies
July 04, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD - Three men were injured with gunshot wounds in a clash over allegedly occupying a piece of land in a graveyard in Latifabad unit 10 while the police arrested the suspect who had allegedly fired the gunshots. The B-Section police informed here on Monday that Zeeshan Yousufzai, Umair Yousufzai and Abdul Jabbar Gabol sustained gunshots on their back, hip and knee, respectively. They were shifted to Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai Government Hospital in Latifabad from where they were referred to Liaquat University Hospital. The police told that Muhammad Baksh alias Bara Baloch was arrested in connection with the incident. Baloch was earlier arrested for attacking an anti-encroachment team of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC). He was later released on bail but the trial is pending hearing.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1688357354.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023