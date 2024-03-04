Teacher throws acid on female student in Karachi

KARACHI - A female student came under an acid attack near Karachi’s Nipa Chowrangi area after her teacher at­tacked her due to a heated argument, police said on Sunday. The teacher, iden­tified as Iftikhar, attacked her student inside an IT centre near Nipa Chowran­gi after which he was taken into custody.

The victim, Alisha, along with her two uncles No­man and Faizan sustained burn injuries and the three have been shifted to Civil Hospital’s burns ward, added the police.

According to law en­forcement officials, a case has been registered at Aziz Bhatti Police Station on the complaint of the victim’s maternal uncle Noman.

The first information re­port (FIR) said: “My niece had gone to take her IT certificate and Iftikhar and Arshad misbehaved with her in the centre.”

The FIR added that the victim then went back home and complained to her uncles about the inci­dent after which the uncles — Noman and Faizan — had gone along with her to the coaching centre.

“Iftikhar and Waqar got angry at the coaching cen­tre and the former took out acid from his pocket and threw it at us,” he added.

On January 9, a 22-year-old female schoolteacher was injured in an acid attack in the Shahdara Town area of Lahore over the refusal of a marriage proposal.

On the day of the inci­dent, she along with her brother was en route to school when the suspects, identified as Umar Farooq and Ghulam Mustafa, ap­proached and threw acid on the victim.

She received serious burn injuries and was ad­mitted to the hospital. The suspects fled the scene but Farooq — the prime sus­pect — was arrested later.