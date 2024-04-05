PU, Youth Affairs Dept join hands to conduct modern training courses

LAHORE - The Sports Board Punjab (SBP) has initiated a signifi­cant collaboration with Pun­jab University for imparting modern training to coaches of diverse background and athletes as well. In this re­gard, DG Youth Affairs and Sports Punjab Pervez Iqbal led an important meeting at the Institute of Sports Sci­ences Punjab (ISSP) to dis­cuss the training of coaches and collaboration with Pun­jab University here at Na­tional Hockey Stadium on Thursday. Chairman of the Sports Sciences and Physi­cal Education Department at Punjab University Dr Zafar Iqbal Butt was also invited to the meeting. Director Ad­min M Kaleem, Deputy Di­rectors Zahoor Ahmed and Ataur Rehman, ISSP Prin­cipal Chand Parveen, In­structor Shaista Qaiser, and Admin Officer Malik Nasir were among the other key officials, who attended the meeting. During the meet­ing, ISSP Principal Chand Parveen and Admin Officer Nasir Malik provided a de­tailed briefing to DG Sports Punjab Pervez Iqbal regard­ing the training courses and other important features of ISSP. Addressing the attend­ees, Pervez Iqbal announced that the Punjab Sports De­partment will collaborate with Punjab University’s Sports Sciences Department to conduct training courses in the future. He mentioned that a memorandum of un­derstanding (MoU) will be signed between the Sports Board Punjab (SBP) and Punjab University soon to formalise this collaboration. Furthermore, Pervez Iqbal highlighted that coaches are currently being trained at ISSP in accordance with modern requirements. He emphasised that upon completion of the training courses, certificates will be awarded to the best-quali­fied coaches. Additionally, Pervez announced plans to re-evaluate the syllabus of ISSP courses and the quali­fications of all government and private coaches. “Punjab University will be included in the advisory committee formed for ISSP, and the cur­riculum of ISSP courses will be certified by the Board of Studies of the Sports Sci­ences and Physical Educa­tion Department at Punjab University,” he added.