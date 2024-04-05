PU, Youth Affairs Dept join hands to conduct modern training courses

LAHORE - The Sports Board Punjab (SBP) has initiated a significant collaboration with Punjab University for imparting modern training to coaches of diverse background and athletes as well. In this regard, DG Youth Affairs and Sports Punjab Pervez Iqbal led an important meeting at the Institute of Sports Sciences Punjab (ISSP) to discuss the training of coaches and collaboration with Punjab University here at National Hockey Stadium on Thursday. Chairman of the Sports Sciences and Physical Education Department at Punjab University Dr Zafar Iqbal Butt was also invited to the meeting. Director Admin M Kaleem, Deputy Directors Zahoor Ahmed and Ataur Rehman, ISSP Principal Chand Parveen, Instructor Shaista Qaiser, and Admin Officer Malik Nasir were among the other key officials, who attended the meeting. During the meeting, ISSP Principal Chand Parveen and Admin Officer Nasir Malik provided a detailed briefing to DG Sports Punjab Pervez Iqbal regarding the training courses and other important features of ISSP. Addressing the attendees, Pervez Iqbal announced that the Punjab Sports Department will collaborate with Punjab University’s Sports Sciences Department to conduct training courses in the future. He mentioned that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) will be signed between the Sports Board Punjab (SBP) and Punjab University soon to formalise this collaboration. Furthermore, Pervez Iqbal highlighted that coaches are currently being trained at ISSP in accordance with modern requirements. He emphasised that upon completion of the training courses, certificates will be awarded to the best-qualified coaches. Additionally, Pervez announced plans to re-evaluate the syllabus of ISSP courses and the qualifications of all government and private coaches. “Punjab University will be included in the advisory committee formed for ISSP, and the curriculum of ISSP courses will be certified by the Board of Studies of the Sports Sciences and Physical Education Department at Punjab University,” he added.