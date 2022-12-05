Share:

Three people were killed and five others, including security officials, injured after a loaded container overturned at the Torkham border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Torkham is a major border crossing that connects Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province with Nangarhar province of Afghanistan. It is the busiest point of entry between the two countries, serving as a major transporting site.

Rescue officials said the container loaded with miscellaneous export goods fell on pedestrians at the zero-point. Around eight people, including FC personnel and afghan nationals, came under the heavy container.

Two of them died on the spot while injured people have been rushed to Landi Kotal hospital for treatment. However, four of the inured, who are in critical condition, were referred to Peshawar.

The mishap also caused suspension of traffic for several hours as more than 600 vehicles cross the Torkham border on a daily basis.