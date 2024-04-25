Remove barriers from outside Governor House, CM House and Rangers headquarters, orders SC

The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the removal of barriers outside government and private buildings, including the Rangers headquarters, within three days and submit a report.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa gave the order while hearing a case related to encroachments in Karachi registry of the apex court.

The CJP observed that no one is allowed to obstruct the free movement of the people. It is illegal to block roads and create obstacles. The federal and provincial governments are erecting encroachments, he added.

The chief justice remarked that send the bill of expenses incurred on removing the encroachments to senior officers and collect the amount from their pocket.

He said imagine the problems pedestrians face while walking around the buildings.

The CJP ordered that the roads belonging to the KMC (Karachi Metropolitan Corporation) should be cleared of encroachments and the Rangers should also be instructed to do so.

CJP Isa in his order directed the additional attorney general to inform the federal agencies and send a copy of court order to all concerned and security agencies.