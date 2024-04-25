Thursday, April 25, 2024
Govt, Opp prepare power-sharing framework for NA committees

Web Desk
5:33 PM | April 25, 2024
The government and opposition on Thursday prepared a power-sharing formula for formation of National Assembly committees, after which the negotiations entered the final stage. 

The government alliance will get chairmanship of 26 committees of the National Assembly while opposition will have chairmanship of 11 committees.

Similarly, the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee will be from the opposition and the chairman of the Kashmir Committee will be appointed from the government side. 

The speaker will be the chairman of the National Assembly House Business Advisory Committee. 

According to the framework, standing committees will have 13 members and Public Accounts Committee will have 16 members from the government alliance. 

Likewise, Kashmir Committee will have 15 members while House Business Advisory will have 18 members from the coalition government.

The number of opposition members in the standing committees of the National Assembly, Public Accounts Committee and Kashmir Committee will be 7-7. 

