Economic stability vital to strengthen country, says Murtaza Solangi

LAHORE - Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi has said no country can become powerful in absence of economic stabil­ity. Addressing a seminar on “Election 2024, Partici­pation of Youth, Women, Transgenders, Minorities in politics and to Empower Them’ organized by the Press Information Department here on Sunday, he said that minorities had played significant role in the country’s development and they enjoyed equal rights. He said that country would strengthen when minorities get rights as per the vision of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He said minorities had played a vital role in almost every field of life especially in health and education sectors. Murtaza Solangi said that caretaker government was a con­stitutional setup and it would ensure holding of free, transparent general elections on February 8. He said that it was written in the Constitution that the coun­try would be run by elected representatives which would come to power through elections. “Despite all presumptions, the caretaker government remained stuck to its stance of holding general elections. The country would be handed over to an elected govern­ment in a much better condition,” he added. Mur­taza Solangi said that after the February 8 polls the elected government would focus on strengthening the economy and solving problems facing the coun­try. He hoped that the new government would take forward the agenda of economic reforms besides increasing the tax base and improving governance. Artifical intelligence, voice cloning and fake infor­mation are challenges of the digital age and needed to be tackled, he added. He said that collective ef­forts were required for promotion of unity instead of spreading unrest in the country.