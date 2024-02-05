Khuhro says MQM-P’s demand for new province a plot to trigger ethnic violence

LARKANA - The People’s Party will hold a power show in Larkana on February 6, and Chairman Bi­lawal Bhutto Zardari will ad­dress a large public meeting in connection with the election campaign at Municipal Sta­dium Larkana. In this regard, a meeting of party leaders was held at Khuhro House Larkana under the chairmanship of People’s Party Sindh President Nisar Ahmad Khuhro, includ­ing candidate of P.S. 11 Jamil Ahmed Soomro, candidate of N.A. Khurshid Junejo, Nazir Baghio, ex-MNA, Nida Khoru, ex-MPA, and the leaders wom­en’s wing. It was decided to en­sure full public participation in the meeting on February 6.

Speaking on the occasion, People’s Party Sindh President Nisar Khuro said, “Bilawal Bhut­to Zardari will give a roadmap for the future in the Larkana rally, and the Prime Minister of the country will not be from La­hore but from Larkana.” He said, “PPP will not blackmail MQM Pakistan or anyone else, and there will be an option to get the support of independent candi­dates to form the government in the federation.” He said, “People will not accept Nawaz Sharif as Prime Minister for the fourth time after fleeing the country af­ter apologizing to dictators Per­vez Musharraf and Imran Khan.” He said, “The deal leader wants to come to power once again by making a deal in which the people will fail, so the decision of the people’s vote in the coun­try should be given importance.”

He said, “The way of dealing with and coming to power on someone’s shoulders shall be stopped because undemocratic attitudes and conspiracies will weaken democracy and the country. For this, the people will support Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s new thinking slogan that we will end the tradition of hatred, revenge, greed, and division in politics.” He said, “Anti-PPP GDA has not had the efficiency to win the election”

He said, “GDA candidates have only 17 constituencies in Sindh, and they are claiming to form the Sindh government, so GDA will have more than 130 general seats in Sindh. He should stop talking and first show his 17 successful candidates and then claim to form the government of Sindh.” He said, “People shall recognize such a fake alliance, which has no candidates in all constituencies and is keeping the people in trouble.” He said, “MQM Pakistan wants a new province in Sindh, and PML-N is against provincial autonomy, the 18th Amendment, and parts of provinces in the NFC, while GDA is in favor of Kalabagh Dam, anti-Sinh, and JUI.