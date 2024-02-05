Rainwater enters Jinnah Hospital’s Gynae ward in Karachi

KARACHI - Jinnah Hospital’s Gynaecological ward is affected by rainwater after heavy showers in the port city on Saturday evening. Routine life in Karachi is badly disrupted after heavy showers. Scheduled operations are feard to be delayed due to machinery fault after rainwater damage. Meanwhile, the electricity in several wards including the ICU is reportedly disconnected after a short circuit in the ICU. The administration of the Jinnah Hospital failed to save machinery of millions of rupees after heavy rainfall. As per the data from the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), PAF Faisal Base received the highest amount of rainfall recorded at 75 millimetres, followed by Malir (64mm), Surjani Town (63.8mm), Keamari (55mm), Quaidabad (52mm), old airport area (51mm), Gulshan-i-Hadeed (50mm), PAF Masroor Base (47.2mm), Jinnah Terminal (42mm), Saadi Town (37.6mm), North Karachi (33.6mm), University Road (30mm), Gulshan-i-Maymar (23.8mm), Nazimabad (23.5mm), Korangi (15mm) with trace rainfall in Orangi Town and DHA.