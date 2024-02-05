Rainwater enters Jinnah Hospital’s Gynae ward in Karachi

KARACHI - Jinnah Hospital’s Gynae­cological ward is affected by rainwater after heavy showers in the port city on Saturday evening. Routine life in Karachi is badly dis­rupted after heavy showers. Scheduled operations are feard to be delayed due to machinery fault after rain­water damage. Meanwhile, the electricity in several wards including the ICU is reportedly disconnected after a short circuit in the ICU. The administration of the Jinnah Hospital failed to save machinery of millions of rupees after heavy rain­fall. As per the data from the Pakistan Meteorologi­cal Department (PMD), PAF Faisal Base received the highest amount of rainfall recorded at 75 millimetres, followed by Malir (64mm), Surjani Town (63.8mm), Ke­amari (55mm), Quaidabad (52mm), old airport area (51mm), Gulshan-i-Hadeed (50mm), PAF Masroor Base (47.2mm), Jinnah Termi­nal (42mm), Saadi Town (37.6mm), North Karachi (33.6mm), University Road (30mm), Gulshan-i-May­mar (23.8mm), Nazimabad (23.5mm), Korangi (15mm) with trace rainfall in Orangi Town and DHA.