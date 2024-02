KARACHI - Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh Shariful­lah on Sunday visited Korangi and Central districts to review arrangements for general elections 2024 in the offices of District Returning Officers.

Joint Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh Sardar Nazar Abbas, District Returning Officer/Deputy Commissioner Korangi Syed Jawad Mu­zaffar and District Returning Officer/Deputy Commissioner Central Fawad Ghaffar Soomro were also present on the occasion.