Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim ibn Hamad Al Thani has reiterated his strong resolve to continue supporting Pakistan in its development agenda.

He expressed this resolve while welcoming Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during a meeting in Doha on Sunday.

The Emir also expressed Qatar's keen interest in enhancing economic cooperation with Pakistan.

They also exchanged views on bilateral interests and to further strengthen the ongoing cooperation between Pakistan and Qatar in all fields including trade and investment.

The Emir also commended the services of the Pakistani workforce in the development of Qatar, especially the performance of Pakistani security officials on the successful holding of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

While acknowledging the continued Qatari support for the development projects in Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif highlighted vast opportunities of cooperation between the two countries.

Shehbaz Sharif invited Sheikh Tamim ibn Hamad Al Thani to visit Pakistan, which he accepted with pleasure.