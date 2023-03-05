Share:

LOS ANGELES - Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who signed lucrative business deals with streaming giants soon after relocating to the US after quitting the royal job in 2020, have been “snubbed by Hollywood” because they “lacked decorum”, a royal expert has claimed. Support for the Meghan and Harry , particularly in America, significantly plummeted after the release of the Duke’s memoir Spare and the couple’s Netflix documentary, “Harry and Meghan”.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex seemingly thought they would be embraced by Hollywood but the claims, made by Harry regarding the Royal Family, have led the disgruntled royals down a different road than they had planned.

The Sussexes failed to receive an invite to any of the 2023 BAFTA events, with it being reported that the couple were “not welcomed” at the 2023 BAFTA Tea Party, hosted in Los Angeles last month. Despite them not being invited, Kate Middleton and Prince William were in attendance, with royal fans excited to see the Prince and Princess of Wales on the red carpet. Royal correspondent and journalist Kinsey Schofield, in conversation with Fox News Digital, claimed: “I do think that Harry and Meghan expected more support from Hollywood than they have recently received.”

“I think Harry and Meghan had an amazing opportunity to elevate themselves and actually be Hollywood royalty, but their decorum is making people think twice about the association,” added Schofield. In the meanwhile, the timing of the announcement that Prince Harry has been evicted from Frogmore Cottage was a plot to shift attention away from the King Charles meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, according to a royal expert.

Express. co.uk reported that the European Commission President joined Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Windsor to announce a new Brexit framework for Northern Ireland, finally moving past a stalemate which has left the country in limbo for months.

The report said it was the monarch’s decision to take part in a photo opportunity with von der Leyen which provoked a backlash in some quarters. Royal expert Afua Hagan thinks that the story was leaked as a “distraction” from “the real royal story this week” - Charles’s meeting with Von der Leyen. She told Daily Express, “This has come out because of the real royal story, which was the King’s involvement and discussions with Brexit and Northern Ireland.