Balochistan Ombudsman visits Trauma Centre Civil Hospital Quetta

QUETTA - Balochistan Ombudsman Nazar Muhammad Baloch visited Trauma Center Civil Hospital Quetta to review health facilities for interest of patients on Friday. Protocol Officer, Ombudsman Secretari­at, Aftab Ahmed and other assistants were accom­panied by him on this occasion.

The purpose of the provincial ombudsman’s vis­it to the trauma center was to assess the condition of the injured patients in case of any emergency.

On this occasion, MD Trauma Center Dr. Arbab Kamran welcomed the Provincial Ombudsman and briefed him about the performance of the trauma center and the details of the medical facili­ties provided to the patients.

Provincial Ombudsman Nazar Muhammad Baloch also inspected the trauma center’s emer­gency room, wards, ICU, operation theaters, emer­gency operation theater, CT scan, X-ray, ultrasound and pharmacy where he visited the patients ad­mitted in the wards and inquired about the treat­ment facilities.

The patients and their relatives expressed sat­isfaction over the excellent performance of the doctors and other paramedical staff at the trauma center and the medical facilities provided.

Nazar Muhammad Baloch appreciated the per­formance of the doctors and other staff of trauma center Quetta while expressing his satisfaction on the better condition of cleanliness.

On this occasion, he assured the administrators that he would discuss with the relevant authorities of the health department for the immediate solu­tion of the problems faced in the trauma center and the provision of other medical equipment.