Saturday, April 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

DC pays surprise visit to vegetable market

APP
April 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -   Depu­ty Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Zahid Hussain Rind paid a surprise visit to Nawabshah Vegetable Mar­ket early this morning and reviewed the prices of food items. The Deputy Commis­sioner gave instructions to the representatives of the Price Control Committee/Market Committee and said that they should be present on the occasion of the daily auction of food items in the vegetable market while also checking the licenses of the traders who auction the food items. Unlicensed trad­ers should be immediately registered and given licens­es as per the law.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1712287976.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024