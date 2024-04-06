DC pays surprise visit to vegetable market

HYDERABAD - Depu­ty Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Zahid Hussain Rind paid a surprise visit to Nawabshah Vegetable Mar­ket early this morning and reviewed the prices of food items. The Deputy Commis­sioner gave instructions to the representatives of the Price Control Committee/Market Committee and said that they should be present on the occasion of the daily auction of food items in the vegetable market while also checking the licenses of the traders who auction the food items. Unlicensed trad­ers should be immediately registered and given licens­es as per the law.