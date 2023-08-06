Sunday, August 06, 2023
Two-day Mango Festival-2023 from 6th

Agencies
August 06, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -    The Tourism Development Corpo­ration of Punjab (PTDC) will organise a two-day Mango Festival from August 6 to 7, here at a local hotel. The man­go show will be arranged at the Kohinoor Hall of the Pearl Continental hotel from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. According to the PTDC sources, different types of mangoes would be placed at the festival. The show will be arranged in collaboration with the Agri-tourism Devel­opment Corporation. The fes­tival is being organised with an aim to promote business network and community out­reach while showcasing stalls with different varieties in­cluding seedless mangoes.

Agencies

