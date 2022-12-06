Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ministry of Housing and works in collaboration with Islamabad chamber of Commerce (ICCI) has completed all the arrangements to organize First International Housing Expo-2022 starting from 8th- 11th December at Jinnah Convention Centre, Islamabad. It is a public private partnership wherein ICCI is the lead collaborator. No reliance will be made on government resources, and its financial support will be acquired through sponsors and partners. In this regard, Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, Federal Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Works and Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President ICCI along with their teams visited the venue and shows satisfaction over the work done so far and both have vowed to make the event successful along with facilitating the participants. To promote the real estate business and ensure safe housing for the people and to encourage the approved housing projects and uplift the construction sector in the country, Expo will be organized in collaboration with other relevant ministries, agencies, organizations, educational institutes. This initiative will augment the growth of housing sector in Pakistan and will help contribute in the growth of economic development in broader terms. Everyone has a fundamental right to housing, which ensures access to a safe, secure, habitable and affordable home and to achieve this objective ministry of housing and works intends to organize this event.