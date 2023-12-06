German auto firm reports strong NEV sales in Chinese market

SHENYANG-German auto firm, BMW Group, said on Monday that it has sold more than 300,000 new energy vehicles (NEV) in the Chinese market, with strong growth momentum in the sales of pure electric models. In the first 10 months of 2023, BMW’s sales of pure electric vehicles in China jumped 211 percent year on year to 78,568 units. BMW Group’s joint venture in China, BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd., headquartered in Shenyang, capital of Liaoning Province, on Nov. 22 completed the construction of the main building of a new battery production plant, with a total investment of 10 billion yuan (about 1.4 billion U.S. dollars). Scheduled to start operation in 2026, the new plant is expected to boost the joint venture’s innovation-driven electrification efforts. Shenyang has become BMW Group’s largest global production base. The BMW Group has shown commitment to building an e-mobility ecosystem in China. By the end of October, it had constructed over 580,000 charging poles, covering more than 320 Chinese cities. Meanwhile, China has handled its 120 billionth express mail this year, setting a new record for its annual express delivery volume, official data showed Tuesday. The historic parcel consisted of flowers sent from Kunming, southwest China’s Yunnan Province, at 6:26 p.m. Monday, according to the State Post Bureau. The parcel was swiftly loaded onto a high-speed train and is anticipated to reach its buyer in Chengdu, southwest China’s Sichuan Province on Tuesday afternoon.

China’s express delivery has witnessed booming growth this year as steady economic recovery, in particular a consumption bounce-back, has boosted logistics demand.

The monthly express delivery volume has consistently been above 10 billion parcels since March, with an average business income over 90 billion yuan (12.65 billion U.S. dollars). In the peak season, which starts in November, the sector continued the robust trend driven by the annual “Double 11” online shopping spree. During this period, daily deliveries have exceeded 430 million.

The new annual record demonstrated a vibrant express delivery market of higher quality, a warming domestic consumer market, and a stable and upward economy, the bureau said.