Deteriorating situation in IIOJK warrants global intervention on Kashmir dispute: APHC

All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders while paying glowing tributes to the victims of Sopore massacre have said that the deteriorating situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir warrants an international initiative on the Kashmir dispute.

Over 60 civilians were martyred and more than 400 shops and residential houses were gutted on this day in 1993 after Indian soldiers set ablaze the Sopore town of Baramulla district.

The APHC leaders and organizations in their statements in Srinagar deplored that Indian troops are perpetrating crimes against humanity and war crimes to suppress the Kashmiris’ freedom struggle.

Meanwhile, the Narendra Modi-led Indian government continues to snatch the properties of innocent people of occupied Kashmir to punish them for their affiliation with the ongoing freedom movement.

A forceful anti-India protest demonstration was held at Burhan Wani in Muzaffarabad, today, on the completion of 31 years to the Sopore massacre.

A large number of people participated in the demonstration organized by Tehreek-e-Shababul Muslimeen Students Wing.

On the other hand, the World Kashmir Awareness Forum, a Washington-based advocacy body, displayed messages on mobile billboard trucks in New York, calling upon the UN to fulfill its pledge towards the people of Jammu and Kashmir of granting them their right to self-determination.