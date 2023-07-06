Bilawal reaches US on week-long private visit

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has arrived in United States on a week-long unannounced and private visit with the Foreign Office unaware of the visit.

Highly credible sources told The Nation yesterday that Foreign Minis­ter Bilawal has arrived in the United States straight from Tokyo where he was on an official visit.

Pakistan’s ambassadors both at the UN in New York and Washington were not given prior knowledge of the foreign minister’s visit.

Bilawal would attend a marriage ceremony of a family friend in Los Angeles and would later proceed to Washington and NEW YORK where he is expected to hold meetings with unnamed top US officials. It’s the seventh visit of Foreign Minister Bi­lawal to the United States in the last one year. It’s significant that For­eign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has ignored the 5th July day which is marked as black day by Pakistan peo­ple’s Party and several events were planned which were to be addressed by him. Both Foreign Office and PPP are tight-lipped and are not sharing any details of the secret visit of Bila­wal to the media.

However, according to the sources, Bilawal would spend a week in the United States and would meet influ­ential US officials.