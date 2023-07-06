Dont worry about moonsoon rain, Wahab assures karachiites

KARACHI-There is a glimmer of hope for the residents of Karachi as Mayor Murtaza Wahab has assured them that the upcoming monsoon season is unlikely to bring any major problems. In a statement, he said that citizens will not face any inconvenience during the monsoon rains.

Mayor Murtaza Wahab said the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has ramped up efforts to clean the city’s drains in preparation for the expected arrival of monsoon rains. However, he also noted that it is impossible to predict the intensity of the rainfall or whether the nullahs (drainage channels) will overflow.

Nonetheless, the cleaning process for the nullahs is currently underway, with specific attention given to clearing choke points. Mayor Murtaza Wahab further stated that this four-month exercise will continue throughout the monsoon season, ensuring that the city’s drainage system remains unobstructed. He declared that the administration will not confine themselves to idle discussions at Cafe Piala but instead will actively participate in field operations.

Reassuring the citizens, he asserted that this year’s monsoon rains will not cause any inconvenience for the people of Karachi. With proactive measures being taken by the administration, the city is better equipped to handle the challenges that may arise during the rainy season. According to the Met Office, the first monsoonal spell is expected to hit Karachi between July 7 and July 8.

Meanwhile, Sukkur Mayor Barrister Arslan Sheikh has said that preparations in the wake of monsoon rainfall likely to start within 24 hours. The Mayor has directed to ensure the availability of necessary instruments and attendance of employees besides keeping the electric, workshop and health departments functional. Mayor Sukkur also directed the public health department to start de-silting from nullahs, ensure cleanliness and clear sewerage water if accumulated on roads. The mayor said, “Only with unity, we can solve the problems of the citizens, we will work with keen interest in the monsoon rains, all was done not by the critics or their party but by the hard work of the local bodies.” He said that the Staff of Solid Waste was working regularly with responsibility while anti-dengue, Malaria staff under the supervision of public health officers was not only engaged in the collection of offal but also carrying out fumigation in dumping points in different areas of the city.