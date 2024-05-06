Agri Industrial Park opened in Gwadar to boost economy

GWADAR - Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh inaugurated the Agriculture Industrial Park in Gwadar Free Zone, established by China’s Hangeng Agricultural Group.
In a conversation with Gwadar Pro, Andy Liao, CEO of Hangeng Agriculture Group expressed his elation at the significant progress in the Gwadar Free Zone.
He said that establishment of enterprises in the Gwadar Port North Free Zone marks a pivotal moment, ushering in a new era of development.
Liao highlighted the upcoming phase of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which is expected to further boost Gwadar’s growth.
He expressed heartfelt gratitude to the China Overseas Port Holding Company (COPHC), Gwadar Port Authority (GPA), Customs, and the Army for their invaluable assistance during challenging times.
“The commitment remains strong to realise the vision of Gwadar’s economic advancement and improve the lives of its people.
The newly-established manufacturing factory in Gwadar will export 100 containers of pharmaceutical material each month to China.
The company is providing employment opportunities to more than 100 workers in Gwadar,” he added.
During the ceremony, Federal Minister Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh praised the successful establishment of the factory in Gwadar. He emphasized the dedication of the people of Balochistan and the need to work towards the prosperity of the province, particularly Gwadar.
He said, “The Gwadar Free Zone is a vital component of Pakistan’s economic growth, fostering trade, investment, and regional connectivity. Its strategic location and ambitious plans position it as a key player in the future of international trade and development.”
He said that the Chinese government has achieved remarkable progress in lifting 770 million people out of poverty, demonstrating their capacity to transform lives through economic development and progress.
Chairman of the China Overseas Port Holding Company (COPHC) Yu Bo, while sharing the vision and future plans for the Gwadar Free Zone, underscored the importance of agricultural cooperation between the two countries.
He said agriculture cooperation has always been the top priority of both governments.
The focus is on promoting local employment and strengthening the agriculture industry in Gwadar. He congratulated on the successful opening of Hangeng Company and the inauguration of the Gwadar Free Zone industrial park.
During the visit to Gwadar, the Federal Minister reviewed several significant projects.
These included the progress on the Gwadar International Airport, the 1.2 MGD desalination plant, the Pak-China Technical and Vocational Institute, the Pak-China Friendship Hospital in Gwadar, and the Gwadar Port Dredging Project.