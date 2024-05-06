Agri Industrial Park opened in Gwadar to boost economy

GWADAR - Federal Min­ister for Maritime Affairs Qa­iser Ahmed Sheikh inaugurat­ed the Agriculture Industrial Park in Gwadar Free Zone, es­tablished by China’s Hangeng Agricultural Group.

In a conversation with Gwa­dar Pro, Andy Liao, CEO of Hangeng Agriculture Group expressed his elation at the significant progress in the Gwadar Free Zone.

He said that establishment of enterprises in the Gwadar Port North Free Zone marks a pivotal moment, ushering in a new era of development.

Liao highlighted the upcom­ing phase of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which is expected to further boost Gwadar’s growth.

He expressed heartfelt grati­tude to the China Overseas Port Holding Company (COPHC), Gwadar Port Authority (GPA), Customs, and the Army for their invaluable assistance during challenging times.

“The commitment remains strong to realise the vision of Gwadar’s economic advance­ment and improve the lives of its people.

The newly-established man­ufacturing factory in Gwadar will export 100 containers of pharmaceutical material each month to China.

The company is providing employment opportunities to more than 100 workers in Gwadar,” he added.

During the ceremony, Fed­eral Minister Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh praised the success­ful establishment of the facto­ry in Gwadar. He emphasized the dedication of the people of Balochistan and the need to work towards the prosper­ity of the province, particular­ly Gwadar.

He said, “The Gwadar Free Zone is a vital component of Pakistan’s economic growth, fostering trade, investment, and regional connectivity. Its strategic location and ambi­tious plans position it as a key player in the future of interna­tional trade and development.”

He said that the Chinese government has achieved re­markable progress in lift­ing 770 million people out of poverty, demonstrating their capacity to transform lives through economic develop­ment and progress.

Chairman of the China Over­seas Port Holding Company (COPHC) Yu Bo, while sharing the vision and future plans for the Gwadar Free Zone, under­scored the importance of agri­cultural cooperation between the two countries.

He said agriculture cooper­ation has always been the top priority of both governments.

The focus is on promot­ing local employment and strengthening the agricul­ture industry in Gwadar. He congratulated on the success­ful opening of Hangeng Com­pany and the inauguration of the Gwadar Free Zone indus­trial park.

During the visit to Gwadar, the Federal Minister reviewed several significant projects.

These included the progress on the Gwadar International Airport, the 1.2 MGD desalina­tion plant, the Pak-China Tech­nical and Vocational Institute, the Pak-China Friendship Hos­pital in Gwadar, and the Gwa­dar Port Dredging Project.