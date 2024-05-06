Azam Swati gets extension in interim bail in controversial tweets case

The Special Judge Central Islamabad has extended interim bail until May 15 of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Azam Swati in the controversial tweets case.

Special Judge Central Hamayun Dilawar heard the case against Azam Swati on Monday.

During the proceedings, the judge ordered maintaining order in court and to avoid crowding in the courtroom.

Ali Bukhari reiterated that the lawyers present in court did not belong to the International Legal Foundation (ILF) but were instead junior associates.

The court directed that only the lawyers responsible for presenting arguments in the case should be actively involved and others should remain seated.

Bukhari presented his arguments, asserting that Azam Swati's bail was granted on merit.

However, Prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi claimed that Swati had misused the relaxation granted by the court and labelled him a scoundrel after being granted bail. Abbasi requested time from the court to further investigate the matter from his client.

Consequently, the Special Judge Central granted extension in interim bail until May 15.

Addressing the media outside Judicial Complex, Swati expressed his lack of awareness regarding any PTI deal. He said he was involved in the ongoing judicial cases against him.

The PTI leader advocated for the rule of law and justice as essential guarantees for state institutions.

Swati emphasised the importance of adherence to the constitution and law by every institution and individual for the nation's progress and stability.

He alleged that the Feb 8 polls were rigged and criticised the members of the assemblies elected on the basis of Form-47, suggesting that they should vacate their seats in line with moral values and ethics.