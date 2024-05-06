IHC orders to place Pervaiz Elahi under house-arrest

he Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday ordered to place the former chief minister of Punjab and PTI president Pervaiz Elahi under house arrest within 15-day.

As per details, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir announced the reserved verdict on plea filed by Qaisara Elahi, wife of Pervez Elahi.

The court directed that Pervez Elahi be shifted to the sub-jail within 15 days and be kept under house arrest, considering his age (78) and health issues.

The court also instructed the authorities to ensure proper medical care and facilities for Pervez Elahi during his house arrest.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pervaiz Elahi was earlier rushed to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) by Islamabad police after his health deteriorated in Adiala jail.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf President Pervaiz Elahi suffered bone fracture after slipping in Adiala jail’s washroom on March 17.

Adiala jail deputy superintendent presented Elahi’s medical report in court during the hearing of a case against the latter related to illegal recruitment in the Punjab Assembly.

The jail official apprised the court that Elahi slipped in the washroom and suffered a slight fracture.

Elahi has been arrested multiple times since June 1 in several cases, with the latest to be made on September 18 the Punjab ACE.

According to the details provided by an ACE spokesperson, Elahi made 12 illegal recruitments in the Punjab Assembly on grade 17 positions.

The candidates were recruited in the provincial assembly by altering the records.