Naqvi says wheat commission won't find anything against former caretaker govt

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi says the wheat inquiry commission will not find anything against the former Punjab caretaker government.

Talking to media at FIA office, the former Punjab caretaker chief minister said the provincial government's wheat procurement was solely restricted to purchase of wheat from the local farmers, not abroad.

He expressed confidence that the inquiry commission would not find any misconduct on part of the Punjab caretaker government.



Naqvi stressed his commitment to accountability, asserting that he and his team had diligently worked for over an year.

He applauded the efforts of police forces in KP and Sindh in combating terrorism and narcotics.

Naqvi addressed concern about over-billing in electricity bills, stating millions of units had been returned to consumers.

The interior minister also vowed to tackle corruption in offices, promising extended hours at passport offices to meet public demand.