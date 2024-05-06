NPO launches programme for development of gemstone sector

ISLAMABAD - National Productivity Organization (NPO) has initiated a technical assistance programme for the gemstone sector in collaboration with the Asian Productivity Organization (APO) Tokyo, Japan.

The programme involved industry professionals, associations, and international experts, promoting collaboration and economic prosperity in the gems and jewelry sector, said a statement issued by the Ministry of Industries and Production here on Sunday.

Consultancy and workshops focused on gemstone identification, certification, cutting, and polishing techniques with experts from the Gems and Jewelry Institute, Thailand. Sessions held in Peshawar, Gilgit, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Lahore aimed to enhance stakeholder capacity and foster economic growth through knowledge sharing and skill development. The experts shared knowledge and hands-on skills and practices for enhancing the capacity of the stakeholders, paving way for broader collaboration and propelling towards sustained economic prosperity.

The objective is to promote international standards in gemstone products; provide comprehensive knowledge of cutting, polishing, designing, and heating techniques; and enhance understanding of best practices and technological advances in gemstone value chains, engage relevant associations such as PGJTEA, APCEA and PGMA, industry experts, business professionals involved in the sector with the international experts to learn latest techniques and processes thereby leading to overall productivity enhancement within the sector.

The Asian Productivity Organization, Tokyo, Japan’s team was led by Programme Officer, accompanied by senior international resource persons from Gems and Jewelry Institute, Thailand. The delegation held consultancy sessions in Peshawar, Gilgit, Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Lahore. In Peshawar the delegation visited Gems and Jewelry Training Center (G&JTC), KP TEVTA, Gems and Jewelry Center of Excellence, UET Peshawar, and also visited potential gemstone market (Namak Mandi) and meet local industry representatives from APCEA. The delegation also visited and conducted sessions at lapidary training center under GB administration with the assistance of PGMA association. and later visited Pakistan Institute of Fashion Design, Lahore. A session on structural reforms and sharing of best practices in gems and jewelry sector was also held at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and Rawalpindi Chamber of commerce and Industry (RCCI). Representatives of PGJTEA association and other key stakeholders attended the sessions highlighting key sector issues, challenges and opportunities. Later, the delegation will submit a report giving overview and recommendations for uplift of gemstone sector in Pakistan.

Nature has bestowed Pakistan with largest treasures of gemstones. Some of these make Pakistan prominent in the mineral world. World’s most desired colored gemstones, such as Emerald, Ruby, Sapphire, Topaz, Aquamarine, and Tourmaline are found in Pakistan. The northern and northwestern parts of Pakistan are shrouded by the three world-famous ranges called Hindukush, Himalaya, and Karakorum. These mountains have been found to be extremely rich in the mineral’s deposits. Deep green Emerald of Sawat valley and rare pink Topaz of Katlang are one of the most precious gemstones in the world market.

Gemstones present in Pakistan can be found in Khyber Pakhtunkwah province in Swat, Dir, Mansehra, Kohistan, Peshawar, etc. In Gilgit Baltistan and AJK in Chilas, Hunza, Shigar, Baltistan etc. in Baluchistan Province they are in abundance in Kharan, Chaman etc.