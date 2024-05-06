Monday, May 06, 2024
PTI nominates Sheikh Waqas Akram for PAC chairmanship

PTI nominates Sheikh Waqas Akram for PAC chairmanship
Web Desk
7:14 PM | May 06, 2024
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) nominated Sheikh Waqas Akram for the slot of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman. 

Internal rifts were seen in the party over the PAC chairmanship which plays a crucial role in upholding transparency and accountability within the ministries, divisions, and public sector organisations.

Earlier, Sher Afzal Marwat was nominated for the coveted slot and then he was replaced by Sahibzada Hamid Raza.

Now, another change was made and this time an MNA from Jhang Sheikh Waqas Akram has been nominated for the slot of PAC chairman.

According to reports, opposition leader Omar Ayub will officially intimate the Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in this regard.

The PTI founder has earlier directed the opposition leader in Senate Shibli Faraz to resolve the matter of PAC chairman. Shibli Faraz referred the matter to the political committee where the name of Sheikh Waqas Akram was finalised unanimously.

Sahibzada Hamid Raza of Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) has been told about the unanimous decision of PTI’s political committee.

Meanwhile, Sahibzada Hamid Raza has refused to take the chairmanship of any standing committee of National Assembly.

