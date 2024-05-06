Saudi crown prince likely to visit Pakistan this month

Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed Bin Salman Al Saud is likely to visit Pakistan during the current month of May.

This will be the first visit by the Saudi Crown Prince to Pakistan in five years. The last time he was in Pakistan was in February 2019. The Saudi crown prince will land in Pakistan along with his delegation.

During the visit, MoUs regarding $5 billion investment will likely be signed, the sources said and added that dates for the crown prince’s visit are being finalised.

The visit will see the third in-person meeting between Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman in a period spanning five weeks.

Currently, a high-level trade delegation from Saudi Arabia headed by deputy minister for Investment Ibrahim al-Mubarak is in Pakistan to explore investment opportunities in different sectors as well as to forge strong bonds with local entrepreneurs.

The 50-member Saudi delegation includes representatives of about 35 companies, representing various economic sectors.

Pakistani officials expecting 10 to 15 billion US dollars investment commitment during the Saudi delegation’s visit included heads of companies dealing in agriculture, telecommunication, construction and other sectors.