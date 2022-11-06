Share:

KARACHI- Four armed robbers looted gold and cash worth millions from a jeweller shop at gunpoint on Tariq road in Karachi on Saturday. In the CCTV footage of the robbery, it can be seen that four robbers looting a jeweller shop in Karachi’s Tariq road area. As per details, the robbery took place at seven in the evening when two robbers entered the shop, followed by two other armed robbers after a moment. The robbers also took away the customer’s mobile phones and wallets as well, the jeweller claimed, gold worth Rs 2 million and Rs 0.2 million cash was looted from his shop. Earlier, the biggest-ever burglary in the current year was reported in Karachi as the unidentified criminals looted nearly 12-kilogram gold from a jewellery shop located near Teen Talwar (three swords) monument. Unidentified criminals broke into a gold jewellery shop near Teen Talwar monument in Karachi and went away with nearly 12 kilograms of gold worth more than Rs100 million. A case was registered at the Clifton police station over the complaint of Asif who stated in the First Information Report (FIR) that he returned to his home after closing the jewellery shop before iftaar on May 3.

He added that he found four locks of his gold jewellery shop broken on the next day on May 3. The burglars had stolen nearly 12-kilogram of gold jewellery.