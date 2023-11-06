Educational Safety

The recent demonstration by students of Government Degree College in Barkholzo, Mamond tehsil, serves as a poignant reminder of the challenges faced by educational institutions in remote areas. With over 1,500 enrolled students, this college plays a pivotal role in providing higher education to the local community. However, the students’ concerns about the lack of security arrangements and the absence of police presence are valid, as safety is paramount for effective learning.

In a region where access to quality education is already limited, the absence of adequate security measures further hampers the students’ ability to learn without fear. The fact that promises made by senior officials to deploy police personnel at the college remain unfulfilled is disheartening. This failure to provide a secure learning environment raises serious questions about the authorities’ commitment to the welfare and education of these students.

The issue of frequent teacher transfers and vacancies also adds to the academic disruption faced by these students. Education is a continuous process that thrives on stability and consistency. Frequent teacher transfers not only disrupt the learning experience but also leave students with the uncertainty of whether their educational needs will be adequately met.

The students’ frustration and their decision to stage a demonstration reflect the urgency of addressing these issues. Education is the cornerstone of progress and development in any society, and students should not have to compromise their safety and academic prospects due to administrative negligence. The authorities must act promptly to ensure the safety and educational needs of the students are met. It is the responsibility of the district administration and the police to ensure the deployment of police personnel at the college, aligning it with the security standards of other colleges in the district.

Regarding the issue of teacher transfers and vacancies, the authorities must adopt a more considerate approach. The demands of the students to cancel the transfer orders of teachers are justified and should be addressed to prevent further disruptions in their education. It is crucial that the promises made are fulfilled, and the safety and educational needs of these students are prioritised, as they are the future of the region and the nation.