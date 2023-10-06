Major arms cache uncovered in Swat operation: officials

Swat - Security officials reported on Thursday that a joint search and strike operation, conducted by the police and security forces in Swat’s Qadirabad and Malam Jabba areas, resulted in the recovery of a significant quantity of weaponry believed to have been stockpiled for potential terrorist activities.

District Police Officer (DPO) Shafiullah Gandapur, along with other police officials, revealed during a press conference that the police and security personnel executed a successful joint operation in Qadirabad, unearthing a suicide jacket, 10 hand grenades, a rocket launcher, three rocket launcher shells, and 11 explosives,” stated the official. “A police checkpost near Malam Jabba had been attacked by terrorists three months ago. The attackers managed to escape after a confrontation. He said it was from this same group that the recovered arms and weapons were traced.

A search and strike operation is ongoing in the valley to apprehend the culprits,” he added. Additionally, a rocket launcher booster, 440 cartridges, 71 non-electric detonators, 08 test light wires, three empty rocket launcher heads, one rifle snapper, and around 500 ball bearings were also discovered during the operation.

The DPO highlighted this development as positive news for the residents of Swat, underscoring that the police, in collaboration with security forces, had thwarted a major terrorism attempt. He emphasized that peace had been firmly established in Swat, making it safe for tourists to visit without fear or hesitation.