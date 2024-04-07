Capital witnesses horrible surge in house robberies

ISLAMABAD - The capital is witnessing a horrible in­crease in house burglaries with no ac­tion on part of police, informed sources on Saturday. Besides others, the G-15 (Jammu and Kashmir Housing Society), is the worst area by the armed gangs of robbers, controlled by Police Sta­tion (PS) Tarnol, they said. According to sources, a gang of robbers stormed into house of Talha Zain, located at Sec­tor G-15/1 in absence of inmates. The robbers collected cash Rs 400000 and gold ornaments and ran away. The victim house owner lodged complaint with PS Tarnool stating he along with family went for attending an Iftar din­ner when robbers broke into his house and looted gold and cash.

He asked police to register case against the robbers and to arrest them. Police registered and began investiga­tion. Similarly, a gang of robbers en­tered into house of a journalist namely Kashif Imran in Sector E-11/2 and sto­len gold ornaments, 2 laptops, ladies suits and other valuables.

Police registered case against the robbers and launched manhunt for arrest the robbers. In yet another in­cident, 2 armed robbers sneaked into house of Abdullah Hassan in limits of PS Bannigala and burgled 35 told gold (worth 30 million) diamonds of Rs 10 million and 10 wrist watches of Rs 7.5 million. Police lodged case and began investigation.