Sunday, April 07, 2024
IG Punjab issues transfer,positing orders of SP/ASP

Our Staff Reporter
April 07, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI/ ISLAMABAD  -  The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has issued transfer and posting orders of Superintendent and Assistant Superin­tendent of Police, informed sources on Saturday. A notification in this regard has been issued by Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Head­quarters, Punjab Humayun Bashir Tarar (PSP) on behalf of IGP Dr Usman Anwar, they said. Accord­ing to sources, IGP Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has transferred Asif Masood (PSP/BS-18) as SP VVIP Security and Special Branch (SB) Rawalpindi. Sim­ilarly, Ms Daniya Rana (PSP), who was awaiting for posting, was appointed as ASP Saddar Circle by the top cop of province, they said. The newly appointed police officers assumed charge.

