IG Punjab issues transfer,positing orders of SP/ASP

RAWALPINDI/ ISLAMABAD - The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has issued transfer and posting orders of Superintendent and Assistant Superintendent of Police, informed sources on Saturday. A notification in this regard has been issued by Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Headquarters, Punjab Humayun Bashir Tarar (PSP) on behalf of IGP Dr Usman Anwar, they said. According to sources, IGP Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has transferred Asif Masood (PSP/BS-18) as SP VVIP Security and Special Branch (SB) Rawalpindi. Similarly, Ms Daniya Rana (PSP), who was awaiting for posting, was appointed as ASP Saddar Circle by the top cop of province, they said. The newly appointed police officers assumed charge.