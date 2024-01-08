Monday, January 08, 2024
Around 100,000 children develop type 1 diabetes in Pakistan: Health experts

January 07, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   Around 100,000 children are esti­mated to have type 1 Dia­betes in Pakistan who need insulin for the rest of their lives to live a normal and healthy life.

“Unfortunately, many of them are not diagnosed timely due to lack of aware­ness among parents and most of the treating physi­cians,” senior endocrinol­ogists and health experts said on Saturday in a media briefing.

They said sudden weight loss, frequent urination and extreme hunger as well as change in the mood of the children were some of the symptoms of Type 1 dia­betes and if such signs and symptoms appear, parents should take their children to trained and qualified physicians and insist for checking the sugar of their child.

“Of the 100,000 children having type 1 Diabetes in Pakistan, many are not di­agnosed timely and die within a few days of the on­set of the disease.

