Around 100,000 children develop type 1 diabetes in Pakistan: Health experts

ISLAMABAD - Around 100,000 children are estimated to have type 1 Diabetes in Pakistan who need insulin for the rest of their lives to live a normal and healthy life.
“Unfortunately, many of them are not diagnosed timely due to lack of awareness among parents and most of the treating physicians,” senior endocrinologists and health experts said on Saturday in a media briefing.
They said sudden weight loss, frequent urination and extreme hunger as well as change in the mood of the children were some of the symptoms of Type 1 diabetes and if such signs and symptoms appear, parents should take their children to trained and qualified physicians and insist for checking the sugar of their child.
“Of the 100,000 children having type 1 Diabetes in Pakistan, many are not diagnosed timely and die within a few days of the onset of the disease.