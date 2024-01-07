Solangi affirms ECP fully functional, denies existence of crisis

Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Sunday reassured the general public that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is operating efficiently without any crisis.

In a post on social media platform X, erstwhile Twitter, the minister urged the general public to dismiss rumours and confirmed ECP Secretary Omar Hamid Khan's illness, offering prayers for his swift and complete recovery.

The minister also shared a press release from the Election Commission, which commended Omar Hamid Khan for his intelligence and hardworking approach in fulfilling his responsibilities.

The release acknowledged that Khan has been dealing with health issues in the past few days and has taken medical leave previously.

The commission emphasised that Omar Hamid Khan would return to his duties as soon as his health permits.

It clarified that despite his absence, the Election Commission remains fully operational, with no hindrance or issues.

Even during vacations, the ECP and its offices continue their functions, with the two special secretaries overseeing affairs in the secretary's absence.