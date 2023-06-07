Wednesday, June 07, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

EU chief vows to hold Russia ‘accountable’ after Ukraine dam attack

Agencies
June 07, 2023
International

BRUSSLES-EU chief Charles Michel on Tuesday expressed shock at an attack on a major Ukraine dam and pledged to hold Russia accountable for the “war crime” of destroying civilian infrastructure. 

“Shocked by the unprecedented attack of the Nova Kakhovka dam. The destruction of civilian infrastructure clearly qualifies as a war crime -- and we will hold Russia and its proxies accountable,” European Council chief Michel wrote on social media.  Michel, the head of the body that brings together EU leaders, said he would propose “more assistance to the flooded areas” at their next summit in Brussels this month.

Tags:

Agencies

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1686029989.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023