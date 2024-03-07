Thursday, March 07, 2024
‘Friends of Police’ delegation visits PSCA

OUR STAFF REPORT
March 07, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -   A delegation of students from Friends of Police, comprising 150 participants from various universities, paid a study visit to the PSCA here on Wednesday. Commander DSP gave a detailed briefing on the functioning of the Authority. The delegation was shown the workings of different departments within Safe City, including the Emergency Call Centre 15, Media Management Centre, and Women Safety App. They were also briefed on the Electronic Data Analysis Center, Traffic Management System, and the modern communication system used by PSCA. Expressing their thoughts, the delegation stated that the observation of the city through Asia’s largest security wall was an excellent experience. The visit aimed to enhance the students’ understanding of the working mechanisms and technologies employed by the Punjab Safe Cities Authority.

2 HELD FOR TAKING MONEY TO SEND MAN ABROAD

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Wednesday arrested two person for receiving money from people on the pretext of sending them abroad. According to a spokesman of the agency, a crackdown on human smugglers had been launched across the province. Those arrested were identified as Abid Raza and Atif Azim, who allegedly received Rs 3.8 million from a man for sending him to Australia illegally for employment.

OUR STAFF REPORT

